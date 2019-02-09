Resources More Obituaries for Jody CLARK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jody Don CLARK

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CLARK, Jody Don: A much loved father, grandfather, son and brother, Jody Don Clark, 66 of Kelowna, BC passed away suddenly on January 25, 2019 in Langley, BC. Jody is survived by his grandchildren Pathe Major, Charlotte, Melissa and Vanessa Selka, his three children Crystal (Dirk) Selka, Heather Clark, and Quinten Clark, his mother Agnes Clark (Coghill), siblings Laura (Raymond) Bowen, and Lon (Diane) Clark, and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Don Clark, and his beloved four-legged co-pilot, Jack. Jody was born in London, Ontario on St. Valentine's Day, 1952. He grew up in Southern Ontario enjoying days at the beach with his mom and siblings and his father taught him how to hunt and fish. He accomplished many great things in his time here on Earth, and traveled many avenues in order to do so. Businessman, salesman, skilled tradesman, head honcho, hobby farmer, and entrepreneur were but a few of the ways he applied himself professionally. His character was such that it is not easily defined with mere words; A rebel, a rambler, a political animal. An advocate, an understanding ear. Brash, brazen and boisterous, yet an incredibly kind and gentle soul. He moved out west at a young age to find a place to build his dreams, and someone to share them with. He started his family in Edmonton, Alberta where he opened his own business called Clark Electro Coatings and spent the early to late 80's painting everything from chain link fences to miles and miles of racking at the General Motors plant and also the gold metal hand railings in West Edmonton Mall. He eventually moved the family to BC in the early 90's, making a home in the city of Kelowna. Thick and thin, through it all, Jody always persevered in every situation he faced, for the sake of his family. Jody took on a new task of being a single father and raising three teenagers, and he did just that, as best he could. Jody would always say, "Life is an adventure!" He lived his ideal retirement life the past two and a half years camping and travelling the Okanagan, lower mainland and Vancouver Island in his retro RV. Jody spent the summer of 2017 running the campground at McCulloch Lake where he brought volleyball, badminton, arts and crafts and games night to the camping families, "Camp G-Pa" he called it. Jody loved nature and animals and found peace and freedom in travelling, seeing new sights and meeting new people. Jody was a man anyone would be proud to have called a friend. The years went by as they tend to do, and he continued to be there for his kids, no matter what. Only when he was absolutely sure of this would he resume his own adventures, and on January 25th, 2019 he embarked on his journey into the next realm. At Jody's request, cremation will take place and interment will be held at a later date. "For I'm as free as a bird now--- and this bird you cannot change.." Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries