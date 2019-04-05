Home

First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
(250) 762-2299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
839 Sutherland Avenue
Kelowna, BC
View Map
de MONTREUIL, John: Born in Kelowna on March 29, 1923 and long time resident of Kelowna passed away peacefully on April 1st, 2019 in Trail Regional Hospital with his loving wife Gay by his side. He was predeceased by his son Richard and is survived by his wife, daughters Denise and Suzanne and sons Grant and Michael as well as 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 10 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 839 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna. In lieu of flowers please donate to Development and Peace or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 5, 2019
