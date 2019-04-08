Home

John Douglas DICKEY

John Douglas DICKEY Obituary
DICKEY, John Douglas: Passed away peacefully March 29, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife, Thea; son Blair; grandchildren Brock (Bryttani) and Raelene Dickey; great grandchild Scarlett Dickey and sister Deanna (Pete) Horbal of Regina, SK. John was sadly predeceased by his father John (Webb) Wilbert, mother Jean McCallum and step-father Vic Blomgren. John (Dad) was a kind, loyal, compassionate man who was loved and will be sadly missed. Born in Weyburn, SK, he moved to Calgary and began a career in the oil and gas industry where he worked for 40 years. John and Thea were married for 50+ years. He enjoyed coaching hockey and baseball for many years. He loved dogs, especially the "Duke Dog", fishing, music and watching sports. John was a professional photographer and also wrote music, of which he had two songs published. He enjoyed retirement and moved to Penticton, BC in 2009. He courageoulsy battled dementia for the past three years. Your chains are now gone dad. Loved, missed and never forgotten! Arrangements done by Credible Cremation Services.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 8, 2019
