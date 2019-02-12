Stangroom, John James: 93, beloved father, brother, grandfather and uncle passed away at Central Okanagan Hospice House, Kelowna, BC surrounded by family and close friends on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. John was born in Regina, SK on December 24, 1925. He enlisted to the Canadian Navel Cadets in 1944 and served in WW11 aboard the British aircraft carrier, "The Warrior". He graduated from UBC with his Bachelors in Physical Education in 1951 and served in the Canadian Air Force for 25 years, attaining the rank of Major. He then worked for the Stony Mountain Federal Penitentiary as Director of Recreation for 10 years followed by his retirement initially to Gimli, MB and eventually to Kelowna, BC. John is predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 years, Gloria Audrey Stangroom (nee Johnson), his parents Bert J. and Dorothy Stangroom, sisters Dorothy, Mary Winram and granddaughter Elise Flamank. He is survived by his brothers Robert (Mary Lou) Stangroom of Lethbridge, AB, Timothy Stangroom of Langley, BC, his sister Margaret Cimon of Ottawa, ON, his three children John R. Stangroom of Sandy Hook, MB, Judy (Dave) Flamank of Kelowna, BC, Elin Rowen of Guilford, CT and grandchildren Scott (Becky) Flamank, Brittany Flamank, Andrea (Timothy) Ratzlaff and Audrey Rowen. His two great grandchildren, Michelle and Erik Flamank and many nieces and nephews also survive him across Canada and U.S.A. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 1 p.m., at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kelowna, BC. A special thank you to the Cardiology Team on 2 South at Kelowna General Hospital and Central Okanagan Hospice House who cared for John, providing a loving and caring environment in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family desires that if friends wish, donations in John's memory may be made to Variety-The Children's Charity or the charity of their choice. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary