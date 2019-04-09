BEST, John "Jack" Robert: December 30, 1927- April 4, 2019. Jack was born in White Rock and later moved to New Westminster where he was a Notary Public. In 1977 he moved to Naramata where he and Marion were on the Programme Staff of Naramata Centre. Jack loved his family, his garden and his community. For many years he golfed regularly with long time Naramata friends and he enjoyed sailing his Hobie Cat on Okanagan Lake. He served on several Boards in Naramata over the years and was a long time member of the Naramata Community Church. Jack was a kind, gentle man with a ready smile and a tender heart. His 91 years were filled with love, both given and received. He is survived by his wife Marion, his children Catherine Best (Richard Menkis), Stephani Bruckal (Myles), Valerie Neilson (Scott) and Greg Best (Lori Megley-Best) and twelve adult grandchildren Jason, Steven, Aviva, Ben (Erin), Carly (Dave), Brad (Lisa) Jacob, Sam, Lavi, David, Ted and Nick and two great granddaughters, Emilia and Blythe. He is also survived by his brother Bill Best (Grace) and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at the Naramata Community Church on Saturday April 13, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Naramata Centre Society Box 68 Naramata V0H 1N1. Condolences / memories can be shared with the family at www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary