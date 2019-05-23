|
COCHRAN, John V.: August 10, 1938 - May 16, 2019. John passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife Annice (Ann), children Maureen (Robb), Sherry (Chris), Edward (Melody), and Sean (Cyndi), grandchildren Ryan, Brandon, Jonathan, Matthew, Michael, Rachel, Liam, Aidan, Declan, sister Gloria Lautard (Paul), niece & nephew Janine and Ross and all the many extended family members and friends. An outdoor Celebration of Life / Potluck Picnic will be held on August 11, 2019 starting at 2pm at the Uplands Elementary School field. As an avid outdoorsman and family man for his entire life, this is the party he wanted everyone to have.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 23, 2019