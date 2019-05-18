LEASK, Joseph David: In Memory of Joseph David Leask. Joseph David Leask of Medicine Hat, husband of Alice "Muriel" Glenn, passed away peacefully in the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital on Monday, November 26th, 2018 at the age of 87 years. Joe will be deeply missed by his son, John (Juliette) Leask; his daughter Beverly Chaberlin; grandchildren Janelle, Iain and Opal; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Olivia; his brother John Leask; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary; his parents David and Norma; and his siblings, Dick, Mary and Vivien. Joe devoted his early career to his love of teaching. He taught in one room schoolhouses on the prairies and later in Lac La Ronge. He joined the federal civil service, serving in several capacities in the Departments of Indian and Northern Affairs, and Finance. He retired with 33 years of service. He went on to serve a two-year term as the Deputy Minister of Aboriginal Affairs with the Province of Saskatchewan. He returned to his love of teaching in his mid-sixties. Joe then entered politics and enjoyed two terms as a City Councilor with the City of Kelowna and briefly entered federal politics during the 1998/99 election. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial gifts in Joe's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Celebration of life will be held on May 22nd from 12:00-2:00 at Valleyview Funeral Home, 165 Valleyview Road, Kelowna, BC with the interment to follow at 2:30 pm at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyviewfuneralhome.com for the family. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary