COLES, Joyce Louise: July 7, 1931- May 19, 2019. Age 87 of Penticton, B.C. Passed away peacefully at Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by family. Born July 7, 1931 in Cardale Manitoba, Joyce was the fourth of six children. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Joyce leaves behind her 3 children, Bernadette Kopp, Brenda Wilson (Michelle McMaster), Rod Kopp (Tama Menges). Four grandchildren, Wyatt, Brock, Caleb and Jayden. Joyce was predeceased by her parents and siblings, and her husband Frank. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends - date to be announced. Thanking all staff at Penticton and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for their amazing care and all the staff at Ridgeview Lodge who provided Mom with kindness, laughter, dignity and welcomed her with open arms. "There are three things I will endure. Faith, Hope and Love- and the greatest of these is love" Cor. 1 Vs 13:13.