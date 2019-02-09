|
|
EMSKY, Joyce Theresa: July 7, 1940 - February 5, 2019. Passed away Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at the age of 78 to be with her loving husband Russ who predeceased her on Jan 7, 2019. Joyce is survived by her family who loved her so much: son Tim, daughter Jody (Rob), grandchildren Nicole, Cody (Felicia), Sierra and Zachary; great granddaughter Morgan, brothers Dan and Mike, numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce had an adventurous spirit, she loved to laugh, enjoyed her times with her many friends and always had a craft or two on the go. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1296 Main St, Penticton, Tuesday, February 12th at 10:30am. Momma, each of us feel your arms around us no matter how great the distance. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 9, 2019