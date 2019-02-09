Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1130 Carmi Avenue
Penticton, BC BC V2A 3H2
250-493-4112
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
1296 Main St
Penticton, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce EMSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Theresa EMSKY


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Theresa EMSKY Obituary
EMSKY, Joyce Theresa: July 7, 1940 - February 5, 2019. Passed away Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at the age of 78 to be with her loving husband Russ who predeceased her on Jan 7, 2019. Joyce is survived by her family who loved her so much: son Tim, daughter Jody (Rob), grandchildren Nicole, Cody (Felicia), Sierra and Zachary; great granddaughter Morgan, brothers Dan and Mike, numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce had an adventurous spirit, she loved to laugh, enjoyed her times with her many friends and always had a craft or two on the go. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1296 Main St, Penticton, Tuesday, February 12th at 10:30am. Momma, each of us feel your arms around us no matter how great the distance. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
Download Now