CHISHOLM, Judith Ann: Judith passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her loving husband Dale, her parents Roland and Helen Meunier and her brother Robert Meunier (Bob). She is survived by her loving daughters Bonnie Woinoski (Tim), Heather Chisholm and Charlene Caruso (Randy), her grandchildren Tim, Andrew, Alex, Anthony, Maria and Aimi, her aunt Betty who was like a sister, her nephew Rick Meunier and niece Gini Meunier. Judith was born March 13, 1949 in Kelowna, BC. In 1969, she married her childhood sweetheart Dale. In the early years of her marriage she was a devoted and loving wife and mother who expressed her love through her abundant creative gifts and talents. Later on, her contributions as an artist, musician, teacher, gardener and writer became her focus and also what she is remembered for. She touched the lives of so many.The family would like to thank Nancy Dowding and the Staff at Village at Smith Creek for the exceptional care and support she received. Please join us in celebrating her life Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Rd, Kelowna, BC. As an expression of sympathy, flowers are graciously received. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.