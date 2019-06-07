BALOGH, JULIA (nee Radi): August 6, 1922 - June 1, 2019. Julia passed away peacefully at the age of 96 surrounded by her loud loving Hungarian family and her precious nickynacks and photographs. Predeceased by her loving husband, Bert who also passed away on June 1 in 1985. How fitting that Bert reached down from Heaven and took Julia's hand on the same day, to elope together for all eternity. Julia is survived by her four strong daughters, Julie Fox (Curtis), Violet Kovacs (Julius), Shirley Hyndman (Ray) and Sylvia Sasyniuk (Don). Julia also leaves behind her seven grandchildren, Debbie Griffiths (Ken), Cindy Fox (Paul), Tammy Fox (Bart), Linda Kovacs, Cathy Talman (Richard), David Hyndman and John Hyndman. Two great grandchildren, Matthew Bavis and Lisa Bavis. One great-great step grandson, Levi Talman. Julia is also survived by her younger brother, Michael Radi (Suzanne), nephew, Russell Radi (Margaret) and two nieces, Karen Radi and Rhonda Radi. Julia was born August 6, 1922 in Ozora, Hungary to Mihal and Verona Radi. Julia immigrated to Calgary, Alberta in 1929. In 1937 she met and married the love of her life, Bert Balogh, a sharp dressed man who was every woman's dream, a "shoe maker". The family moved to Osoyoos in 1944 where they became vegetable farmers. As farming proved to be very hard, the family took to the big city of Penticton in 1956 where she resided until present. Julia was passionate about the 4 F's in life - Family, Friends, Food and Flowers. Julia loved gardens, walks, trees, outings, fresh air, picnics, bling, hockey, reading, bingo, the casino, scratchy tickets, saving wrapping paper and bows, playing cards and mostly, her beautiful natural red hair! Julia's favourite saying was "I'm not bossy, I just like telling people what to do". A special thanks goes out to Dr. Glen Burgoyne, her long-time family physician. To the wonderful and supporting staff of Haven Hill Lower Cherry Unit, we especially thank you for your dedication and caring support that you provided for our mother. We know you will surely miss the treasured copious amounts of kleenex and toothpicks that followed Julia everywhere. Julia will be laid to rest on June 8th with a private family gathering. A special celebration to honour Julia's life for all who loved her will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Location and time will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary