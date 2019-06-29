Home

Comox Valley Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre
1101 Ryan Road
Courtenay, BC V9N 3R6
250-334-0707
Karel Braam

Karel Braam Obituary
Braam, Karel: Born September 12, 1928 in Gendringen, the Netherlands. Passed away on June 26, 2019 in Courtenay, B.C. Karel was predeceased in 2015 by his beloved wife Gerda. In July, 1957, a week after their marriage, Karel and Gerda flew to Montreal and crossed Canada by train to Kelowna, B.C. There they started their family, worked hard and saved, and in 1965 purchased an apple orchard in North Glenmore. Karel was an enterprising and intelligent man with a strong work ethic. In the earlier years he worked both as a pressman and orchardist, but always made plenty of time for family activities, fishing, coffee with friends, and hosting family visitors from Holland. He was proud of the life he had made in Canada and very proud of his children and grandchildren. Karel is survived by his son Dennis (Vivian), daughter Daphne (Ron), grandchildren Samantha (Shawn), Shannon (Jean-Philippe), Alexandra, Anastasia, Mitchell, Lydia, and Dylan. He also leaves behind his siblings, brother Bill, twin brother Theo, and sister Wilhelmien. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Christ the King church in Courtenay on July 5th at 11 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. May he rest in peace. Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 29, 2019
