Resources More Obituaries for KATHLEEN DOYLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? KATHLEEN (Thomas) DOYLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers DOYLE, KATHLEEN (nee Thomas): Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Hamlets in Penticton. Mom was born and raised on the family orchard on Allendale Lake Road in Okanagan Falls, where she spent her childhood. It was at The Falls that she met and married Duncan Lynch. After the birth of their first son Ted the family moved to Hedley where Duncan worked at the Mascot Mine. Shortly thereafter their second son Wayne was born. In 1941 the family moved to North Vancouver for work in the shipyards and where third son Bob was born. Tragically in 1950 after a long illness Duncan died leaving Mom to soldier on with her still young family. Life was hard during those years and Mom took on any work she could get and through pure grit and determination she saw her three boys through school and safely launched into adulthood. She later met and married her second husband Jim Doyle who brought happiness and stability to Mom's life. After retirement in 1975 the couple moved back to Okanagan Falls to what had been her father's small house located opposite the original orchard where she had been raised and adjacent to the property where her sister Betty and husband were also living. This was a very happy time in her life but in 1985 her husband Jim died. The pain of his passing was eased by the incredibly close relationship she had with her sister. Mom soldiered on alone in her house even after the passing of her beloved sister "Bet". She adored her three boys and was happiest when they were all in her company and in later years they were a constant presence and support. Gardening, dogs and wild birds were her passion and she also loved going on long country drives, relishing in the scenery of the Okanagan Valley and surrounding areas. At the age of 97 living alone became difficult and she moved to Penticton in 2016. Kathleen was predeceased by her two husbands, daughters-in-law Shirley and Marilisa, grandsons Todd and Sean and her three sisters Betty, Rene and Mary. She is survived by her three sons, Ted (Lynette) Lynch, Wayne (Betty) Lynch and Bob Lynch, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren and many extended family members. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Snyman and the nurses and care aids at the Hamlets for the love, tenderness and care they gave to our Mom. We also extend our thanks to family members and friends for their many visits to see her and being so compassionate and caring. She will always be loved and dearly missed. There will be no formal service by request. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries