Kello, Kathleen: September 01, 1932 - June 16, 2019. Kathleen (Kathy) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her 3 loving children; Julie (Brian), Wayne (Diane) and Don (Michelle). Kathleen's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Jamie (Calida), Suzanne (Terry) and Derek, as well as her great-grandchildren Tara, Caspian and Jerric. Sadly she was preceded by her husband Stan in 1986 and her first grandchild Billy in 2002. She also had much love for her siblings, Orville (Yvonne) and preceded by Gordie, Doug, Dorothy and Walter. She will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews and many other family and friends across Canada. Kathleen was born in Kenora Ont. She was married in the spring of 1951 and moved to Winnipeg where she raised her family until she moved once again, this time to Penticton in 1978. Kathleen spent 41 years in Penticton soaking up the warmth from every ray of sunshine, with her nails always done to perfection and a dance, just a step away...life was good. She would spend her afternoons with her coffee group laughing and telling stories that came from the heart. She also enjoyed her time spent with the ladies auxiliary. Thank you to the many caregivers over the years that cared for Kathleen during her time of need. Mom, we miss you, love you and are thankful you are at peace. No service by request.