BIRD, Kenneth William: May 9, 1940 - June 15, 2019. Ken will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; son, Keith and daughter-in-law, Jodi; granddaughters, Emma and Chelsea; sisters, Peggy Goodman (Cranbrook) and Pat Ennis (Airdrie); numerous nieces and nephews as well as his many good friends and neighbours. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. At age 5 his parents moved to the Crowsnest Pass where he grew up and went to school. He loved playing hockey, rugby and spending summer vacations in Penticton. He met his wife Donna in High School. Ken's parents moved to Penticton in 1960 and Ken followed shortly thereafter when he and his Dad went into a Brokerage Business. He and Donna married in Penticton and recently celebrated their 55th anniversary. Ken loved Penticton and enjoyed spending hours at the beach. He loved his yard and would spend hours and hours keeping it neat. He kept active and enjoyed biking, walking, dancing and visits to the casino with his $20 budget. He was a great friend and neighbour and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He liked watching Keith and Jodi's ballgames. He adored his beautiful granddaughters and loved spending time with them during sleepovers, trips to the beach and park, family barbeques and visits to their campsites. Ken had been a resident at Haven Hill since April 12, 2019 where he received the very best of care from the dedicated Nurses, Care Aides and Support Staff. Our family is truly grateful to them. Should anyone wish to make a donation in Ken's Memory, please consider Parkinson Canada, The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or The Alzheimer Society of Canada. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Funeral Homes, 1258 Main Street, Penticton, BC. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 28, 2019