Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penticton Chapel
1258 Main Street
Penticton, BC V2A 5G1
250-493-1774
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth William BIRD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth William BIRD Obituary
BIRD, Kenneth William: May 9, 1940 - June 15, 2019. Ken will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; son, Keith and daughter-in-law, Jodi; granddaughters, Emma and Chelsea; sisters, Peggy Goodman (Cranbrook) and Pat Ennis (Airdrie); numerous nieces and nephews as well as his many good friends and neighbours. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. At age 5 his parents moved to the Crowsnest Pass where he grew up and went to school. He loved playing hockey, rugby and spending summer vacations in Penticton. He met his wife Donna in High School. Ken's parents moved to Penticton in 1960 and Ken followed shortly thereafter when he and his Dad went into a Brokerage Business. He and Donna married in Penticton and recently celebrated their 55th anniversary. Ken loved Penticton and enjoyed spending hours at the beach. He loved his yard and would spend hours and hours keeping it neat. He kept active and enjoyed biking, walking, dancing and visits to the casino with his $20 budget. He was a great friend and neighbour and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He liked watching Keith and Jodi's ballgames. He adored his beautiful granddaughters and loved spending time with them during sleepovers, trips to the beach and park, family barbeques and visits to their campsites. Ken had been a resident at Haven Hill since April 12, 2019 where he received the very best of care from the dedicated Nurses, Care Aides and Support Staff. Our family is truly grateful to them. Should anyone wish to make a donation in Ken's Memory, please consider Parkinson Canada, The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or The Alzheimer Society of Canada. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Funeral Homes, 1258 Main Street, Penticton, BC. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penticton Chapel
Download Now