Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Dolfo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dolfo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Dolfo Obituary
Dolfo, Larry: April 12, 1937 - March 31, 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the death of Larry Dolfo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Norma, his children Brent (Diana), Mardi (Anton), Carmen (John), 10 grandchildren, and sister Loretta. Larry moved to Penticton in 1962 and taught math at McNicoll Park Jr. High and Pen. High. He retired in 1993. Larry highly valued family and friends. There was always laughter in the room when Larry was there. He had a great sense of humour and could poke fun at anyone. Larry's Celebration of Life will be at 3 pm on May 16th at First Baptist Church, Summerland, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart Center at St. Paul's Hospital where Larry received excellent care (https://helpstpauls.com/).
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.