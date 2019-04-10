Dolfo, Larry: April 12, 1937 - March 31, 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the death of Larry Dolfo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Norma, his children Brent (Diana), Mardi (Anton), Carmen (John), 10 grandchildren, and sister Loretta. Larry moved to Penticton in 1962 and taught math at McNicoll Park Jr. High and Pen. High. He retired in 1993. Larry highly valued family and friends. There was always laughter in the room when Larry was there. He had a great sense of humour and could poke fun at anyone. Larry's Celebration of Life will be at 3 pm on May 16th at First Baptist Church, Summerland, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart Center at St. Paul's Hospital where Larry received excellent care (https://helpstpauls.com/). Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary