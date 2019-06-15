HERCHAK, Larry (Ludwig): Jan.30, 1929 - June 8, 2019. It is with tremendous love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry Herchak. He is survived by wife, Phyllis, of 67 years, 2 daughters, Dhana and Sheila; 3 grandchildren, Angela, Dallas and Jocelyn; and five great-grandchildren. Born in Marco, Manitoba, one of 12 children, Larry is predeceased by 6 siblings. One of Larry's earliest jobs was as a camp cook, then he became a floor layer for most of his working career. He ventured into the restaurant business in Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Agassi. In 1990, he became the Resident Manager for the Ivan Franco Seniors residence in Richmond, B.C., until he retired to Kelowna in 2010. Larry was active in the Knights of Columbus in the1960's, and pivotal in the building of the new St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Saskatoon. He was also a member of the Lions club for 30 years, 7 of those in West Kelowna. He recently received a certificate for his years of service to that organization. He could always be counted on to be the guy in the kitchen or at the BBQ when it came to feeding large groups of people, and he was great at it! Never one to sit still, Larry took up Ukrainian Easter Egg painting his late 60's, learned to play the Dulcimer in his mid 70's, and hiked the Chilkoot Trail at 75! He never said no to a turn on the dance floor and always had a smile-and usually, a joke- for everyone he met. He was a true gentleman and made friends wherever he went. He was kind, hard-working, and humble. He was a devoted husband, and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. Words cannot express how fine a person he was, and the void that is left with his passing. Thank-you to Lakeview Lodge for their gracious care the last few weeks of his life. There will be a Celebration of Larry in the near future. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary