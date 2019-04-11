HRNCIRIK, LEONA HOPMAN: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Leona Hopman Hrncirik, devoted mother, partner, colleague, and friend by day, animal rescue hero by night. Leona passed away peacefully at Moog and Friends House Hospice in Penticton, BC on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the young age of 55, following a heroic three and a half year battle with cancer. Leona is survived by her husband Brian; sons Liam and Benjamin; parents Leo and Trudy Hopman of Langley; and sisters Trudy (Dan) Jackart of Vancouver and Connie (Donald) Carson of Tsawwassen. Leona and Brian arrived in Summerland in 2004 from Calgary to follow their dreams and raise a family. The South Okanagan Valley would never be the same! Once the boys were of school age, Leona began her career as a real estate agent and property manager, turning houses into homes for many people from all walks of life. Her true passion was animals; more specifically animals in need. Leona spent countless hours and many sleepless nights volunteering for animal rescue organizations such as Critteraid, Alley Cats Alliance, and Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team (CDART) and once she knew critters were safe, she donated her spare time to the local food bank. Even after her diagnosis and during treatments, she never let her illness stand in her way: from sandbagging for flood victims to rescuing farm animals from forest fires and providing temporary homes for displaced two and four legged friends! She had the heart of a lion and always managed to muster the strength to assist others in need and that lion heart lives on in her two amazing sons. Leona always acted without concern for herself and made life better for all who crossed her path. On this day, and into the future, we will celebrate and be inspired by her strength, courage, and conviction and owe it to her to succeed. So, Leona, may you go in peace; you have more than earned your sleep. Brian and the family would like to extend their sincere thanks to staff at Moog and Friends House Hospice, whose incredible care and support has been invaluable and appreciated beyond words. A service will be held at Summerland Baptist Church, 10318 Elliott Street, Summerland, BC on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for those wishing to celebrate Leona's incredible spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to CritterAid, Box 235, Penticton, BC V2A 5L1 or AlleyCATS Alliance Society, Box 332, Penticton, BC V2A 5L1 would be appreciated. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary