DeRoche, Leonard Joseph: February 13, 1933 - April 6, 2019. Leonard passed away in the Kelowna hospital in the early morning of April 6, after a lengthy illness. He was 86. He is survived by his loving wife Alice; son Peter (Tina); daughter Donna (Dan Loewen); son Kelly and sister Georgina McLean. He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy DeRoche; brother David and brother-in-law James McLean. The joy of his life were his grandchildren Megan, Brittany, Teale, Dominique, Christine and Andrew. At the time of his death he had 7 great-grandchildren. The Miller children, the Remple children and a Marconi child. On Aug. 06, 2019, Len would have been married to Alice for 65 years and that is the date we will celebrate his life. Please join us at the Everden Rust Chapel, 1130 Carmi Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 06, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to be held at Len's home in his garden. Further information to follow. The family would like to thank all the nurses that made his final days so comfortable with a special thanks to the Palliative Community nurses who came into our home with such compassion. Finally, thank you to our family doctor Richard Tatham who was always there to support Len and the family. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com