KEMP, Linda Joyce: September 30, 1947 - March 19, 2019. Linda Kemp (Keller) passed away in Kelowna BC on March 19, 2019 due to a long-term illness. Linda will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her sisters, Carol McDonald and Elaine Jacobsen, her brother-in-law Robert Jacobsen and her two nieces, Janice McDonald and Andrea Jacobsen. Linda was predeceased by her devoted parents, John and Audrey Kemp. Linda was born and grew up in a loving family in Vancouver, BC. She graduated from Kitsilano High School then attended UBC where she completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree (1969) with majors in English and Psychology. Linda also attended Teacher's College and obtained her Teaching Certificate (1970). During her university days, Linda was a member of the UBC Hiking club, the Varsity Outdoor Club (VOC) and she regularly jogged from the campus to the "Gates". After working for a few years, Linda completed a Master of Science Degree (1988) with a major in Counselling Psychology at Columbia Pacific University in California. Linda had a love for the Okanagan and small town life and was thrilled to accept a counsellor/teaching (English and Drama) position in Kelowna. She taught at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) and Dr. John Knox Middle School. After leaving teaching, she held the position of Executor Director with the Women's Resource Centre. Linda began her full-time counselling career with the Kelowna Elizabeth Fry Society and then later accepted the position as Regional Director in the Interior with Interlock Employee and Family Assistance Program. Eventually, Linda established her own business, Confer and Family Therapy, where she provided private counselling and held conferences on the impact of sexual abuse. She also trained teachers throughout the province on the Child Abuse Research and Education (CARE) program. Linda co-authored a children's book, 'I Belong To Me', regarding child sexual abuse. The book received a Children's Choice Book Award 1985-1986 and the authors became Canadian Achievers in August, 1985. Linda was also interviewed on CBC radio by Pierre Berton regarding the book. Linda wrote numerous articles on sexual abuse awareness and co-authored The Mental Health publication, "The Intervention and Prevention of Sexual Abuse". Linda loved travel and adventure. With friends, she explored Europe, Australia, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Mexico, the US and many local places such as Vancouver Island, Seattle, Sunshine Coast, etc. Linda was involved with numerous community projects and sat on a variety of boards, such as the Central Okanagan Social Planning Society where she started the "Voice of the Unemployed" (1982), the Board of Options, and The Society for Community Concern. Linda received the Citizen of the Year award in 1985 for her community service work. Linda was a real "people" person. Family and friends will remember her wonderful sense of humour, quick wit and love of life. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 2:00 pm in the First United Church - 721 Bernard Ave., Kelowna. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 20, 2019