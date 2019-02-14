Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Lloyd Francis Schmidt

Lloyd Francis Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt, Lloyd Francis: With heavy hearts, the Schmidt family announces the passing of Lloyd Schmidt. Lloyd, a well known Kelowna man, passed away in Ontario on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 78. Lloyd is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Barbara Schmidt, survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Noreen Schmidt, loving father of Allan Schmidt (Shelley Scott), Karen Schmidt, and Brian Schmidt (Rebecca Repa), and cherished Poppa/Gramps of Melissa, Connor, Adam, Madison, Liam and Alexander. The funeral has taken place in Ontario. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kelowna at a later date. An announcement will be made through the Kelowna Daily Courier when plans are confirmed. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, ONTARIO. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 14, 2019
