First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
(250) 762-2299
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
View Map
Louise (LaBerge) BROOKS

BROOKS, Louise (nee LaBerge): The family of Louise Brooks (nee LaBerge) is so sad to announce her passing on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Her loving husband, Bob, was by her side as he had been for the past 68 years. A gathering will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 between 1:00 - 3:00 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 1211 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna for friends to stop by and visit with the family. We miss you Mom. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 19, 2019
