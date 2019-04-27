Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
4311 Pleasant Valley Road
Vernon, BC
HOMENIUK, Luise: 87, of West Kelowna, BC passed away April 24, 2019 at the Village of Smith Creek in West Kelowna, BC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 4311 Pleasant Valley Road, Vernon, BC. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 27, 2019
