HOMENIUK, Luise: 87, of West Kelowna, BC passed away April 24, 2019 at the Village of Smith Creek in West Kelowna, BC. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 4311 Pleasant Valley Road, Vernon, BC. Arrangements are in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 27, 2019