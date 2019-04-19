|
COSTA, Manuel: Our dear father, grandfather and husband, Manuel Costa, passed away peacefully in the presence of family members on August 16, 2019. Manuel was born on March 9, 1931 in Kelowna, the city where he passed away at the age of 88 years. Manuel retired at the age of 58 years, after being a dedicated employee of Crown Zellerbach. He is survived by his caring wife, Anne-Marie, with whom he was married for 59 years; his loving daughters, Anette and Michelle (Paul); and his cherished grandchildren, Vanessa and Dylan. Funeral services will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Rutland at 10:00 AM, Monday, April 22, 2019.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 19, 2019