1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers CALDWELL, Margaret Catherine (Dickson) W306038: Mom's life came full circle from her beginnings in Summerland on June 29, 1923. The early years were spent in the United Church and First Methodist Church. All her schooling was in Summerland, and upon graduation she left for business college in Kelowna. It was in Kelowna that she enlisted in the RCAF Women's Division and was posted from coast to coast during the war years. In 1946 she came home to Summerland, found employment, and married Sandy Caldwell. In 1957 she began working for Summerland Secondary School where she made many connections with the students, and the 1969 Graduating Class dedicated the school annual to her. Life changed in 1970 when she became a young widow. She set out a few years later in a new direction up to William's Lake with her dear partner Archie Bickner to work with the Indian Friendship Centre on the Drug and Alcohol Program. Mom was blessed to be a part of Alkali, and it was during this time that they achieved almost 100% sobriety. She remained close with many of the friends she made during this time. On her return to Penticton she was very involved with the Civil Liberties, Outreach Programs, and Family Support Workers. Time brought her back to Summerland (Crescent Beach), and then eventually back to Upper Summerland. Her belief in God was important to her, and she was blessed to be a part of the formation of the Lakeside Presbyterian Church Congregation in Lower Summerland. She was involved with the Summerland Art Club, Food Bank, Heritage Advisory Committee, Civil Liberties, Drug and Alcohol Board, and had been a part of the original building committee for the Legion Village. In 2005 she was recognised for her compassionate heart, being honoured with the Citizen of the Year Award in Summerland. There were many family trips, but the special ones were the ones she took with her grandchildren to Hawaii when they turned ten. Memories of these trips are treasured by all. In 2011 her beloved Archie passed and Mom moved to the Summerland Seniors Village. She loved being around people and could often be found in the Bistro, surrounded by friends. She would always have a smile on her face with her hat of the day perched on her head, offering a gracious "Thank you" to all. In Mom's words, "I have been much blessed in this life. It would be impossible to remember all those who have made this earthly journey so exciting. I leave looking forward to seeing those who have gone before me. In turn, I look forward to meeting again those I have left behind." RIP, Mom. We love you. June 29, 1923 - May 2, 2019. Margaret was predeceased by her parents Aretia and Dave Dickson, husband Alexander 'Sandy' Caldwell, and dear companion Archie Bickner. She is survived by her brother Harry Dickson; daughters Aretia Morgan, Cathy (Don) Grewcutt, and Jan Carver; grandchildren Jessica Strohmann, Alex (Karmen) Morgan, James (Caroline) Grewcutt, Jenelle Grewcutt, Sandra (Josh) Isted, Glenn Carver, and Kirby (Stephanie) Carver; 14 great grandchildren; and foster son Dick Armstrong. Thank you to all the special people that walked along Mom's pathway with her. Mom... your circle is complete. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summerland United Church, 13204 Henry Rd., Summerland, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kelowna's Gospel Mission, PO Box 22087, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9N9. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries