ARMSTRONG, MARGARET IRENE (NEE KYLE): Mother of 3, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of 5, Irene passed away quietly Wednesday June 12 at age 91, predeceasing her beloved husband Charles with whom she celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in May. Irene was a stay at home Mom who was the heart of the family, leaving all with wonderful memories and a deep sense of loss. Born of seventh generation Irish descent in Montreal where she completed high school, she worked first as a telephone operator in North Bay and later as a secretary in Montreal, following her father's career moves. She met Charles in Montreal and married in Toronto where her family was then located. Daughter Margaret Anne was born in Montreal, sons Robert in Winnipeg and John in London, Ontario as she also traced her husbands' many postings across Canada. A frequent summer visitor, she moved to Penticton early in 1982 to oversee the building of their dream home, one of the first on Wiltse Flats, pending Charles' planned retirement from corporate life and his wish to locate near the family home. Together they joined the Penticton Golf & Country Club and Irene spent many happy days on the course, as a volunteer in the hospital gift shop and in her garden. Those she met will remember her as a serious, gracious, but fun-loving lady who respected and valued her friends. Thanks are expressed to the caring staff at Haven Hill Care Centre and to a kind and supportive Dr. Tatham, There will be no formal service and no flowers and a simple family ceremony when her ashes are interred in the Columbarium at the Lakeview Cemetery waiting to be re-joined by her life-time love and companion. Condolences and tributes may be addressed to the family at www.providencefuneralhomes.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary