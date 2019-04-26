Home

KARDOS, Maria: August 21, 1939 - April 16, 2019. Maria passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 79. She is survived by her children: Laszlo (wife Theresa), Anita (husband Chris) and Andrea (husband David; and canine Enzo); grandchildren: Alex, Natasha (Jared) and Nicole; great grandchildren: Alijah, Piper, Ander, Tatianna, Lilija and Octavia. Born in Királyhegyes, Hungary to Mártonyi Zoltán and Kerezsturi Veronika, she immigrated to Canada in 1969 with her son Laszlo. She settled in Squamish, BC in 1971 with late husband Tibor Kardos (1930-2009) to raise their family. The last year was spent in Sidney, BC near her children and grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her unconditional love, Highland Grocery in Squamish, crochet, needle-work and volunteer work with the Hungarian House in West Kelowna and Westbank United Church Thrift Shop. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on May 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes, 2547 Hebert Road, West Kelowna. Our heartfelt thanks for the exceptional assistance, care and compassion shown to Mom by everyone at the Shoal Centre, Remedy's Rx Pharmacy, the attending first responders and her caregivers during her last year. Memorial donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada www.crohnsandcolitis.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 26, 2019
