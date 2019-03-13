HAFFEN, Marieke: Mom left us on the morning of Ash Wednesday with her family surrounding her with love and prayers. Missing her deeply is her daughter (me, Nikki), her son-in law Blaine, her grandchildren Mikayla and Luke, and Taylor who she loved as another grandchild. She will be missed by her brothers and sisters, Nico and Pat, Lidi and Eric, Tom and Karen, and Bill, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Auntie Marieke. She will be lovingly remembered by Dad's family as "the best thing that ever happened to him". Mom was born in Elst, Netherlands and emigrated with her family when she was six years old. After several moves across the country, they finally found home in Haney, B.C., where she stayed until attending nursing school at St. Paul's Hospital. She made many friends and graduated as a registered nurse in 1968, but the highlight of that time in her life was meeting my dad, as her nursing friends will attest to. She met Dad on a Greyhound bus going to visit her sister, Annelies, and although the story is too long for here, it truly was love at first sight. Mom and Dad married Jan. 11, 1969 and were the perfect pair. Mom continued nursing until I was born, then decided to become a full-time Mom, but it wasn't long until she was a full time Mom and full-time volunteer. Mom's life was dedicated to service. She was the president of the CWL and received the Maple Leaf Service Award, was heavily involved in the Catholic schools -dedicating years of her time to Catholic education. Mom became a greeter and usher at OLOL Church and although she was quiet, her love was bold and felt by all who entered. Her poised demeanour, loving smile, and faith will be cherished by all who met her. Thank you to Dr. Dan Obedkoff for your endless support and care, and the dedicated palliative care nurses who made it possible for Mom to spend her last days in the home she loved. Her funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00 pm at her church, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 2547 Hebert Rd, West Kelowna, BC followed by a celebration of her wonderful life at the Cove Lakeside Resort. If you would like to donate in honour of Mom, please donate to Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, a place which holds a piece of her heart. She leaves us now, but we know she was greeted in heaven by her loving parents, adoring sister, Annelies, and the love of her life, my Dad, John, and that one day we will all meet again. For "death cannot stop true love, all it can do is delay it for a little while". Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary