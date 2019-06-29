CUTHBERT, Marlene Dorrell: Died on June 24, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She is remembered with deep love by her family, including John, her husband of almost 55 years; her children Laura, David (Dana), and Anne (Chris); her grandchildren Maya, Owen, Rilke, Chloe, and Matthew; and her sister Susan and family. Marlene's limitless spirit of generosity touched the lives of many. Marlene was born to Jeanne and Herman Arvidson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and arrived in New Westminster when she was 10 years old. She trained at Royal Columbian Hospital, where she won the Proficiency Award for best overall performance. Her commitment to helping those in need continued throughout her nursing career and beyond. Together with John and her family, she moved throughout BC including Prince Rupert, Prince George, Nelson, Victoria, and eventually settled in Summerland, gathering many friends along the way. In retirement, she became an active volunteer for many causes. After being diagnosed with cancer, Marlene used her own experiences to help others. Her volunteer work with Cancer Connection led to her being awarded the 's Medal of Courage in 2013. Despite her illness, she continued to enjoy spending time with her family, going to the beach, reading, and travelling. She loved the ocean and time with her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. In lieu of flowers or donations, Marlene requested that each person who knew her perform a random act of kindness in her memory. Marlene truly believed in the power of doing good and tried to live that way every day. We can all continue her legacy by helping others with kindness and quiet grace, as she did. Following a private interment, there will be a tea in her honour at St. Stephen Anglican Church, 9311 Prairie Valley Rd., Summerland, BC on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 29, 2019