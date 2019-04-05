|
|
HEARLE, Michelle "Mimi" Patricia: October 26, 1959 - March 28, 2019. After a lengthy illness, Mimi passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 59. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Shirley; brother, Eric (Toy); sisters, Kathy (John), Nancy (Glenn); seven nieces and nephews and their partners; seven great nieces and nephews and many cousins. Please join her family at 174 Andrew Place, Penticton on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. to celebrate her life. The family graciously thanks all of those who provided the support needed for Mimi to be at home. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 5, 2019