Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
174 Andrew Place
Penticton, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle HEARLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Patricia "Mimi" HEARLE


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michelle Patricia "Mimi" HEARLE Obituary
HEARLE, Michelle "Mimi" Patricia: October 26, 1959 - March 28, 2019. After a lengthy illness, Mimi passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 59. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Shirley; brother, Eric (Toy); sisters, Kathy (John), Nancy (Glenn); seven nieces and nephews and their partners; seven great nieces and nephews and many cousins. Please join her family at 174 Andrew Place, Penticton on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. to celebrate her life. The family graciously thanks all of those who provided the support needed for Mimi to be at home. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.