Murray Edward ANDERSON


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Murray Edward ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Murray Edward: December 18, 1933 - February 2, 2019. Murray passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Penticton. He was predeceased by his parents and great granddaughter, Freya and is survived by his loving wife, Joan; daughters, Tannis (Werner) and Naydene (Kim); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his furry companion, Pearl and sister, Marlene McEwen. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2019
