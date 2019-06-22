HACK, Nancy Esther: March 28, 1927. June 6, 2019 Nancy Hack died in Penticton at the age of 92 after battling cancer. She was much loved and will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, three brothers and a sister. Born and raised in Field, BC, Nancy then moved to Summerland. She received her RN at Vancouver General Hospital and a Bachelor of Science at UBC, later becoming the nursing supervisor at Penticton Regional Hospital until retiring in 1987. A long time member of St. Saviour's Anglican Church, she served for years on the alter guild. Nancy also supported many charitable causes. Special thanks to Dr. Snyman, the nurses at PRH and the care staff of Moog & Friends Hospice. A Memorial Service will take place at St. Saviour's Anglican Church, 150 Orchard Ave., Penticton, Saturday, June 29 - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes in Nancy's name may be made to Penticton & District Hospice Society. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary