HUNT, Patricia Christina (née Bailey): March 17, 1926 - May 2, 2019. Patricia passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital with her daughter Sandra Prettie at her side. She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Roland Albert Hunt, her son Devlin Albert Hunt, her parents and all her siblings. She leaves behind: her daughters Sandra Prettie and Cynthia Delaloye, grandchildren Meghan, Brendan, Kristin, Ryan, Danielle, and Nicole and 4 great grandchildren Danny, Leah, Dade and Thane. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Blue Heron Villa, c/o Lake Country Senior Housing Society, #100 - 9509 Main Street, Lake Country, BC V4V 2N3. We will always be grateful for the extra special care and peace of mind they provided. Interment of her ashes to take place in the fall at Meadow Lea Church, Marquette, MB. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 13, 2019