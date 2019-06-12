FORTUNE, Patricia Gail (nee Racette): On Monday, June 3, 2019, after a short but valiant battle with cancer, Pat departed on her final great adventure. Pat was born in Indian Head, SK on July 21, 1945 and grew up in Qu'Appelle, SK and longed to see faraway places and do stuff. So, she joined the Canadian Forces as an Air Force Medic in 1969 and ended up in Baden, Germany where she met and married Airman Bob in 1971. And travel she did. After two tours in Europe and several Canadian stops, Pat had been to every province and territory, toured Nigeria and Africa, spent six months at CFS Alert on Ellesmere Island, visited Lima and Machu Picchu, Peru, almost all of the 51 states, and Bermuda, and made a two month tour of New Zealand. As much as she loved visiting new places, she enjoyed the planning of those trips just as much. Her detailed itineraries would make any travel agent proud. Pat retired from the regular Force as a Warrant Officer in 1995 and served two more years in the Reserves. When Bob retired in 1999, they moved to Summerland and found their forever place. Pat became involved in local organizations, Soroptimists, (which became WOSO and which raised money for high school bursaries and such) and became a volunteer in Summerland helping at the cataract surgery department. Pat is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob; sisters Suzanne Richardson (Brian) of St. Albert, AB and Robbie Racette (Dale) from Strasbourg, SK; and brother Ted Kenworthy (Agnes) of Regina, SK. She will be missed by many. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held on June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22, 14205 Rosedale Ave., Summerland, BC. Many thanks to Dr. M. Krabbe, Dr. Bennett, and all the marvelous staff at Moog and Friends Hospice House. In Patricia's memory, donations may be made to Moog and Friends Hospice House, c/o Penticton and District Hospice Society, 129 Nanaimo W., Penticton, BC V2A 1N2. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary