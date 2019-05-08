Home

Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Paul (Surinderpal Singh) CHAHIL

Paul (Surinderpal Singh) CHAHIL Obituary
CHAHIL, Paul (Surinderpal Singh): August 9, 1967 - May 2, 2019. Passed away after a brief illness at home in Kaleden. Paul is survived by his wife Maddalena Chahil (Ercego); son, Justin and daughter, Serena. He will be sadly missed by his many family and friends. A funeral service will take place Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Rd., Delta, BC. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in Kaleden at a later date. "Forever in our Hearts" Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 8, 2019
