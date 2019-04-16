Resources More Obituaries for Pleun KOETSIER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pleun KOETSIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers KOETSIER, Pleun: December 30, 1931 - April 7, 2019. Pleun Koetsier, 87 passed away suddenly in Penticton, British Columbia on Sunday April 7, 2019. Predeceased by his father Gerret Peiter Koetsier and his mother Elizabeth Koetsier and his brother Ewoud Koetsier. Pleun is survived by his lovely wife Ouida Koetsier (almost 57 years of marriage) and their daughter Theresa Koetsier, his sister Tiny Koetsier and many nieces and nephews. How did Pleun come to be in such a beautiful place like Penticton? In 1951, Pleun came over to Canada from Holland, where he travelled to Fairview, Alberta to work as a farm labourer for the McKay farm. Eventually he went to work for the Alberta Wheat Pool as a seed buyer (Utilizing his degree in Agriculture). In 1955, Pleun had a short five-year stint running a dairy farm in Pomona, California. In 1960, Pleun found himself returning back to Canada and going directly to Fort St. John, British Columbia - back seed buying with the Alberta Wheat Pool. Fort St. John is where Pleun met Ouida and married in 1962, 5 years later they had their only daughter Theresa. After another short time in the Grande Prairie, Alberta in 1970, he eventually found his way to the City of Penticton. Pleun was very proud to become a Canadian Citizen. Once in Penticton, Pleun decided to pursue a career in Real Estate, where he became actively involved in the Real Estate Industry for many years. Prior to 1979, he was a director with the Okanagan Real Estate Board. Then in 1979, Pleun was instrumental in founding the SOUTH OKANAGAN REAL ESTATE BOARD serving as President of the Board as well as a Director for several terms. During his many years as a Realtor, Pleun was always willing to assist and provide guidance to his fellow Realtors. In his younger years, Pleun was very involved with the Kinsman Club as well as the K-40 (Kiwanis) Organization. Pleun also possessed great culinary skills in the kitchen and loved taking courses and trying out new recipes from a variety of cultures. Pleun was an avid gardener and anyone would be hard pressed to not see the love he had for all things green. Pleun was very fond of his dog Charlie, who he adored like no other. Pleun's daughter remembers her father fondly, from their camping trips, to the fishing and boating trips on the Okanagan. The many days at the Yacht club, where he supported his daughter's Tennis ambitions. He was a gentle soul and was very empathetic to those around him. He was a caring husband to his wife and loving father to his daughter who will both cherish his memory. As per the family's request there will be no service, if you wish to make a donation BC Lung Association bc.lung.ca supporting research on Smoking and COPD. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries