Eide, Ralph I.: May 20, 1959 - May 18, 2019. With Deep Regret the Eide Family now announces the passing of Ralph Ivar Eide, on Sat May 18th in the early hours, Two days before his 60th Birthday. He is survived by his Wife of 28 years, Geraldine (Geri) Eide and their Two Sons; Thor, 24, and Daniel 23. He also leaves behind his Mother Dolores Eide, and Brothers Gunnar (Shanon) and Karl (Tina). Ralph was also Greatly Loved by his in-laws, the Passeks, and the McConnells. Too, numerous nieces and nephews for Two generations. Caitlyn, Eric, Savannah, Trista, Karli, Sean, Travis, Jenna, Liam, Sarah, Shevlin, Christine, Seaneen, Aaron, Jennessa, Brennen, and Elizabeth. Predeceased by his Brother Lars Eric Eide (1978) and his Father Ole Eide (2013). Ralph was the Fun Uncle, a Happy Family man, and the Biggest tease with a grin to match. He Loved to fish, getting one of his last chances on Ron and Joyce's boat. He excelled at Archery, enjoying time with his buddy Marvin, always trying to improve his game. Ralph also cherished his Friendship with his work partner Wayne, sharing much laughter and rumination together over the years. Ralph was a Vibrant man's man, a Strong man who Gave of Himself to all, especially his Family, leaving No Doubt that we were Loved. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary