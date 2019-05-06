MELLAART, Reinilda: December 15, 1946 - April 15, 2019. Reinilda Johanna Maria Adolphine Mellaart (nee Diks) was born in Loosduinen, South Holland, the Netherlands on December 15, 1946 and passed away in her sleep April 15, 2019 in the company of her beloved husband of 55 years, Marino Mellaart, at Penticton Regional Hospital. She fought a brave battle with cancer. She was the youngest of thirteen children and was recently preceded by the passing of her brother, Loek and sister, Hennie in Den Haag. She is survived by her three children: Marinus (Shona), Sylvia (Michael) and John (Regan). She also has grandchildren, Marino (Jenna), Richard (Sarah), Joseph, John, Hannah, Corey, Quinn and Kyra and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Gemma. Oma was well loved and will forever remain in their hearts. Penticton was her new home when the family emigrated to Canada in 1967, although Penticton was always home base, the family lived all over BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, NWT and Newfoundland. Her favourite spots were at the beaches in Penticton with all her children and grandchildren - "Oma" was the word most spoken at those times. Penticton is where she called home, where she retired and where we lay her to rest. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 10:30 a.m. at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1130 Carmi Ave., Penticton. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary