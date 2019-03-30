Resources More Obituaries for ROBERT DAGG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROBERT DAVID DAGG

DAGG, ROBERT DAVID: February 24, 1946 - March 22, 2019. We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Bob on March 22, 2019. Bob is survived by his youngest son Kevin and granddaughter Annavi. He also leaves behind his sister Wendy Tycholaz (Ben). Sadly, Bob was predeceased by his loving wife Trudy in September of 2017 and by their oldest son Cory in 2004. Bob's youngest sister Susan had also passed last November after a long and brave fight against pancreatic cancer. Bob was a beloved husband to Trudy and an outstanding father and mentor to his boys Cory and Kevin. Bob will also be dearly missed by many friends, extended family members, co-workers, and associates in the community as he was born and raised in Penticton and lived, worked, and played here his entire life. He raised his family here. Bob was passionate about his role in his chosen trade. He served his community and his family well as a skilled and reputable power-lineman. He enjoyed a 27 year tenure with the City of Penticton's Electrical Department. His level of experience along with his love of the trade and his brothers (G.Miller) gave him the opportunity to put in another 6 years of service in a temporary role after he retired. Bob was an avid outdoorsman in his younger and middle years, especially enjoying elk hunting excursions with friends and his boys, mainly his eldest son Cory. Bob and Trudy were devoted to supporting, teaching and providing unlimited guidance to their sons in all of their endeavors. Bob, as well as Trudy, especially loved camping, Christmas time and time at their cabin with family and dearest friends. By his own wishes, Bob requested not to have a funeral, although there will be a celebration of his life which will be announced at a later date. We are grateful for the caring friends and professionalism of the doctors and staff at Penticton Regional Hospital involved in making his transition as pain free and comfortable as possible. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Penticton Regional Hospital (South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation) or to Andy Moog and Friends Hospice House. Bob's memory will be cherished forever by his family, his friends and his brothers. Strap on your hooks Bobby. It's time to climb to new heights. We love you. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 30, 2019