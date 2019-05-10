ECKLUND, Rodger Dale (1946-2019). Gone Golfing!We are sad to announce the passing of Rodger on Wednesday, May 8, at the age of 73. He passed away peacefully at home, as was his wish, following a courageous battle with A.L.S. He leaves to mourn, his beloved wife Carol, son Brad (Michelle, baby Dean) of Edmonton, brother Bev (Francoise) of Ottawa and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry, Donna and Jason Baskier of Edmonton, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Rodger was a proud 30 year veteran of the R.C.M.P. He was a happy guy who was thankful for the full and active life he led, his close family, and the friendships formed through work, golf, hockey and tennis. The wonderful support Rodger received from family, doctors, Veterans Affairs, and friends during his battle, touched he and Carol deeply. We would especially like to thank Doctor Jeff Harries, Doctor Shannon Walker, Doctor Andrew Robertson, and Janet Wheeler of Veterans Affairs. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to a charity of your choice. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary