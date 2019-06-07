HUGHES, Ruth Lydia: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ruth Lydia Hughes on May 26, 2019 in Kelowna BC. Ruth was born and raised in Penticton, BC. She was the oldest of four children including brother Bill, sisters Joan and Grace. In the mid 1940's mom was crowned Miss Okanagan. She later met Leo Hughes, they married in 1949 and together built a home on the West Bench area of Penticton. There they raised their children Susan, Brian and Michael. Ruth was predeceased by Leo in 2008 and is survived by her children and their families. Ruth worked for several companies throughout her career but particularly enjoyed working for the Penticton Fire Department where she stayed until she retired. Ruth was always active in the arts both as a potter a painter and mentor. Ruth was a well respected member of the Penticton Potter's Guild. She found her passion creating with clay for more than 40 years. Often if someone commented they liked a particular piece of her beautiful art she would give it to them. Her last art showing was displayed as recently as May 2019. Mom's favourite flower was the Okanagan sunflower which bloomed by the thousands on her property each spring. We will miss mom and love her forever. There will be a Celebration of Life for Ruth on June 22, 12:30 to 3:30 pm at Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave, Penticton. Refreshments and light snacks will be served. Arrangements entrusted to Everden Rust Kelowna, condolences may be offered at www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary