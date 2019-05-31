GAETZ, Sarah: March 4, 1925 - May 28, 2019. Wife of Reverend Ken Gaetz. Sarah Gaetz peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior early morning on May 28, 2019, age 94. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Ken, and their four children, Earle of Bangkok, Thailand; Ivan of Laramie, Wyoming; Sharon (Buryn Ducommun) of West Kelowna, B.C.; Sara-Lee Hamre (Derrick) of Langley, B.C., and survived by her dear sister, Edith Benson (Harvey) of Kelowna, B.C. Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Jonas and Gerda Solmonson, her siblings, Alrik, Joel, Anna, and Viola. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Michael, Johanna, Jillian, Tori, Simone and Joel, and by her great-grandchildren, Josephine and Karen. Sarah will be remembered fondly by her many nieces and nephews, other members of her extended family, her church families, and by people of the Canadian North. A memorial service to celebrate Sarah's life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 2 PM at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr., Kelowna, BC. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary