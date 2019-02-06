de Boo, Sharon Lynn (Nee Sandberg): April 24th, 1956 - January 28th, 2019. It is with great sorrow that we announce, Sharon, age 62, lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away on January 28th at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. She was born in Kelowna, BC to Donald and Barbara Sandberg and lived with her husband Jerry in Prince Rupert, BC for many years. Sharon is predeceased by her father, Donald and her brother, Peter. She is survived by her loving husband Jerry de Boo, her mother Barbara Sandberg, children; Christopher (Samantha), Jeffery, Melanie (Hugh); step-children, Natalie (Scott), Gregory (Michelle); grandchildren, Duncan and Caelynn; step-grandchildren Lukas, Phaedra, Kylie, Rene and Avery; brothers Danny (Jo-Ann) and David, and sister Jo-Ann (Daryl); as well as 3 nephews, a niece, Aunts, an Uncle & many cousins. Sharon was creative in many ways throughout her life. She loved spending time in her backyard gardening, growing and building with her husband Jerry. Sharon was dedicated to her family and loved being with her grandchildren. Becoming a Nana/Oma brought her many days of joy. An avid animal lover, Sharon cared for many pets and was known to help any cat or dog that crossed her path. At Sharon's request there will not be a service or Celebration of Life. Instead, a donation can be made to the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter in honour of Sharon's memory. Please email: [email protected] or mail them at: Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter PO Box 26, Prince Rupert, BC V8J 3T4. Our families would like to thank the staff at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, 2nd Avenue Medical Clinic and Kelowna General Hospital for all the care provided to Sharon in her final months. "A Dragon Fly to remind me Even though we are apart Your spirit is always with me, Forever in my heart…" Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary