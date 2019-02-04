SNELLING, Shelagh Ellen: March 27, 1957 - January 25, 2019. Shelagh Ellen (Welsh) Snelling, born in Summerland in March of 1957, passed away on January 25, 2019 at the Penticton Regional Hospital. Shelagh was the daughter of Maurice and Joan (Forder-Smith) Welsh; and sister of Michael Welsh, Maureen Welsh, Valerie Andersen, and Timothy Welsh. Shelagh married her high-school sweetheart, Brian Snelling, in 1978 after they met and began dating at Summerland Secondary School in 1972. Shelagh will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives she touched; especially by her husband, Brian, their daughters, Jacqueline and Adrienne, their sons-in-law, Sati and Matthew, and their three grandchildren Pascal, Adelie, and Ezra. Shelagh's generous smile, kindness, and fun-loving spirit will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. The Snelling family would like to thank the nursing and physician staff at the Penticton Regional Hospital for caring so compassionately for Shelagh and her family during her stays at the hospital in recent years. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary