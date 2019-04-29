|
SERONIK, Sophie: Passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at the age of 87 years. She will be remembered with love always by Ernie, her husband of 64 years; her sons Mitchell and Gary; her daughter, Alison; and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour her memory can do so with a donation to Moog & Friends Hospice House, or the South Okanagan/Similkameen BC SPCA. Condolences/memories can be shared at www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 29, 2019