EMMERSON, Sylvia: (June 12, 1940 - May 31, 2019). Sylvia Rose Emmerson (neé Rathy) was born June 12th 1940 and passed away May 31st, 2019. She was dearly loved by her husband Randall and sister Pat (Bill). She will be dearly missed by her four children Bruce (Joyanne), Lesa (Steve), Tere (Steve) and Russell (Melody). Sylvia will forever remain in the memories and hearts of her nine grandchildren; Shelby, Brayden, Nicholas, Sean, Megan, Kimberly, Makenna, Tanner and Kyle. Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 pm Saturday June 8th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 6044 Spartan Street, Oliver, BC. Sylvia was deeply loved and will be remembered forever. What you leave behind is not engraved in stone monuments but what is woven into the hearts of others. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 6, 2019