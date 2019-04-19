DICKEY, Thea Marie: Passed away, after a valiant effort, April 10, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Remembered and sadly missed by son Blair; grandchildren Brock(Bryttani) and Raelene Dickey; great grandchild Scarlett Dickey of Calgary, AB and sister Janet and brother Stewart(Marla) of Regina, SK. Thea was sadly predeceased by her loving husband John Dickey March 29, 2019, her parents Stephen and Eunice Bengert and sister Anna. Thea (Mom) had a great sense of humour and loved to laugh. Born in Kincaid, SK, she moved to Calgary in her 20's with John. She worked in the bank for 20+ years, was married for 50+ years. Thea used to be the official scorekeeper for every baseball game her son Blair played. She enjoyed family, friends, playing cards, bingo and going to the casino. Thea and John moved to Penticton in 2009 when they retired. She enjoyed the Penticton weather, beaches, fruit, nature and her flowers. Guess you wanted to be with Dad - Loved, missed, never forgotten!! Arrangements done by Credible Cremation Services. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary