CODE, Trevor Burton: April 14th, 1927 - May 17th, 2019. We are saddened to announce the passing of Trevor Burton Code at Kelowna General Hospital on Friday, May 17th 2019, at the age of 92 years, following a massive stroke. He is survived by his loving children Darlene (Jeff) Samin and Kent (Jody) Code, his sister Nyra Stangland, grandchildren Alissa (Steve) Maillet, Jennifer (Randall) Burke, Lauren Code and Erin Code, adopted granddaughter Silja Drack, and great grandchildren Saskia, Payton, Griffin and David. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 62 years, Alice Code, and his sister Shirley. Trevor was born in 1927 at Madison, Saskatchewan and was raised on a small farm. He spent his working life in the prairie grain industry as a grain buyer with Federal Grain, and later, an area representative (grain inspector) and supervisor of area representatives with the Canadian Wheat Board. The family moved a number of times with his employment, beginning in Coleville, Saskatchewan, then later to Rosetown, North Battleford, Swift Current and Winnipeg. Upon retirement, he and Alice spent their summers in Madison and winters in Mesa, Arizona, before settling in Lloydminster, AB, then Oliver, BC. After Alice's passing, Trevor spent his final years in a loving and comfortable environment at Mission Villas Retirement Community in Kelowna. Trevor was a generous, caring and gentle man, who always seemed to find a kind word for everyone, and was instantly loved by all who met him. In his earlier years he was an avid and successful Fantail pigeon breeder, and his pigeons garnered many awards. He also enjoyed his annual fishing trips to northern Saskatchewan and was an enthusiastic hockey and curling fan. He and Alice enjoyed travel, and they visited much of Canada, the United States and Mexico. If you took him on at any card game, especially cribbage, you usually expected to get beaten. Trevor was a long-time member of Eastern Star and the Masonic Lodge and later, the Shriners. He was also actively involved with the Anglican Church in the various communities where he lived. An Anglican Scattering Service will be held at Oliver Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.