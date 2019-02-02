CARSON (nee Hanbury), Valmai Milne: Valmai was born in Vancouver on November 21, 1931 and died after a lengthy illness at Haven Hill Care Centre on January 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Scott Carson in 2008 and is survived by her son Michael of Vancouver; daughter Laurie and grandson Zachary of Toronto. Our mom lived her life to the best of her ability and was guided by these words: The day you were born, everybody was happy - you cried alone, Make your life such, that in your last hour all others are weeping, And you are the only one without a tear to shed: Then you shall calmly face death, whenever it comes." If desired, donations in Valmai's memory, may be made to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, 550 Carmi Ave., Penticton, BC V2A 9Z9 or by visiting http://sosmedicalfoundation.com. Condolences / memories can be shared at www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary