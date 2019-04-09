Duman, Vera: Oct 12, 1946 - Apr 01, 2019. Vera Duman of Calgary passed away at the age of 72 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Erlangen, Germany in 1946, she came to Canada with her parents in 1948, settling in Lethbridge, then moving to Kelowna in 1960. Vera was a long-time employee of Shell Canada in Calgary where she lived since the mid-1970's. Her job was her passion. She touched many lives in Calgary and was loved by many. Vera is survived by her son Josef Vorlicek (Aida), brother George Dumanski (Angelika), grandchildren Katarina, Sonia, Jonathan and Sara, and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Rosalia Dumanski of Kelowna, BC. A graveside service will be held at the Surrey Centre Cemetery, 16671 Old McLellan Rd., Surrey, BC at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday April 11, 2019. Reception to follow at family residence in Langley. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary